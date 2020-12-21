Bold and the Beautiful crossover with Young and the Restless

Jim Halterman
Comments

Bold and the Beautiful, Young and the Restless, Hunter King, Don Diamont

Exclusive image — please don’t run anywhere else.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ana Navarro on The View
1
‘The View’: Ana Navarro Says Latino Trump Voters Are About to Realize Their Big Mistake (VIDEO)
Helen George on Call the Midwife
2
‘Call the Midwife’ Star Helen George Moves On, Plus What Next for Nurse Trixie
Jeff Probst during the auction in 'Survivor' Season 47 Episode 8 - 'He's All That'
3
‘Survivor’: Jeff Probst Gets Honest About Players With Dietary Restrictions
ryan_seacrest_Ken_jennings
4
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Rate Ryan Seacrest & Say He Is Turning Show Into ‘Jeopardy!’
Kevin Costner as John Dutton in 'Yellowstone'
5
Kevin Costner Reacts to John Dutton’s Fate on ‘Yellowstone’