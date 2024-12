1

‘The Price Is Right’ Episode Branded ‘Stupidest Ever’ After ‘Bizarre’ Mistakes

2

Jimmy Kimmel Shares 2025 Predictions in Last Show of the Year

3

How Will ‘Blue Bloods’ End for Each Character? Our Theories

4

‘Botched’ Surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow Shares Views on Brandi Glanville’s ‘Parasite’ Face

5

McGee Really Becomes Suspicious of LaRoche in ‘NCIS’ Christmas Episode