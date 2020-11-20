Carry On

Meredith Jacobs
Comments

Jared Padalecki as Sam in Supernatural Series Finale - ' Carry On'

Robert Falconer/The CW

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How 'Countdown' Recruited Jensen Ackles to Go Full 'Die Hard'

Countdown boss Derek Haas talks creating the character around Ackles, and the cast teases the “Avengers”-like team of the crime thriller. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Billy Flynn - 'The Young and the Restless'
1
Meet ‘Y&R’s New Cane Ashby! Billy Flynn Talks Surprise Recasting
(from left) Jeopardy! players Belvin Blaber, Jacob Hale, and Vivek Upadhyay
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After ‘Brutal’ & ‘Chaotic’ Game
Jeopardy! contestant Bevin Blaber on the game show on June 19, 2025
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Complain Champ Bevin Blaber Makes Them ‘Dizzy’
Sara Burack and Viet N'Guyen attend Hamptons Magazine's Celebration of an Evening Of Mixology
4
Netflix Star Dies at Age 40 After Hamptons Hit-and-Run
Lawrence O'Donnell on Donald trump's Mental Decline
5
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Calls Out Trump’s ‘Mental Decline’: ‘It’s From Low to Lower’