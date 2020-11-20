Carry On
Robert Falconer/The CW
From TV Guide Magazine
How 'Countdown' Recruited Jensen Ackles to Go Full 'Die Hard'
Countdown boss Derek Haas talks creating the character around Ackles, and the cast teases the “Avengers”-like team of the crime thriller. Read the story now on TV Insider.
