DANIELLA KARAGACH, NELLY
ABC/Eric McCandless
From TV Guide Magazine
'America's Got Talent': Simon Cowell Teases Big Changes in Season 20 as Mel B. Returns
The show’s judges and host preview the landmark season and reflect on how they’re keeping it fresh. Read the story now on TV Insider.
1
Michel Smith Boyd Breaks Silence Amid ‘Rock the Block’ Feud Rumors
2
Jonathan Joss, ‘Parks and Rec’ & ‘King of the Hill,’ Dies in Shooting
3
Willie Reveals Big Changes in ‘Duck Dynasty: The Revival’ as Robertsons Return
4
‘60 Minutes’ Reporter Lesley Stahl Blasts CBS Bosses Over Trump Lawsuit
5
Is Jase Robertson Part of ‘Duck Dynasty: The Revival?’