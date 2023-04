1

Top 25 Shows to Stream in April: ‘BEEF,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ & More

2

Can You Turn on the Subtitles? Why We’re All Reading the TV

3

Kane Brown Dishes on 2023 CMT Music Awards & ‘Fire Country’ Acting Debut

4

Best Lines of the Week: ‘We’re Not at a Shake Shack’

5

Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash Trial Attracts Nearly 30 Million Viewers