1

When True Daily Doubles Go Wrong: April 17’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode Reactions

2

Why ‘9-1-1’ Isn’t Airing a New Episode This Week

3

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Jokes With Pat Sajak After Losing Out on $100K

4

‘Survivor’: Jeff Probst Explains Why Q Is a ‘Maddening’ Player

5

Warwick Davis, star of ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Star Wars’ mourns death of wife Samantha