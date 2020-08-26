orange-is-the-new-black-laverne-cox-taylor-schilling
From TV Guide Magazine
Inside Sterling K. Brown’s Thrilling New Adventure ‘Washington Black’
In the Hulu drama, Brown and Ernest Kingsley Jr. shed new light on the slave narrative by way of a gifted young boy’s thrilling life. Read the story now on TV Insider.
1
‘Today,’ ‘GMA’ & ‘CBS Mornings’ Ratings Revealed: Who’s on Top?
2
‘GH’s Kelly Thiebaud Is Back as Britt: ‘I Definitely Missed Her’
3
‘Shallow Hal’ Actor Rene Kirby Dies at 70 After Lifelong Battle With Spina Bifida
4
‘Power: Origins’ Prequel: Everything We Know About the Young Ghost & Tommy Series
5
Roush Review: ‘Silence’ Is Golden in a Suspenseful British Thriller