'The Ticket': Catch the 'First Interview' With Joe Biden & Kamala Harris (VIDEO)
ABC News
World News Tonight anchor David Muir will sit down for the first joint network interview with former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, and his vice-presidential running mate Senator Kamala Harris.
Additionally, Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts will have a conversation with Biden and Harris on the history-making Democratic presidential ticket.
The exclusive interviews will air in a one-hour primetime special 20/20 Edition on Sunday, August 23 on ABC Television Network.
The Ticket: The First Interview – A Special Edition of 20/20, Sunday, August 23, 8/7c, ABC Television Network