Bring The Funny – Season 1

Meredith Jacobs
Comments

Kenan Thompson - America's Got Talent - Guest Judge

Andrew Eccles/NBC

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

Inside 'Suits LA': Stephen Amell Talks Ted Black's Secret Side

Looks like Stephen Amell has hit another bullseye. After eight seasons as superhero Oliver Queen on The CW‘s Arrow, he’s playing a straight shooter of a different kind in Suits LA, NBC‘s new California-set spinoff of Suits, the beloved USA legal dramedy. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Anna Madeley as Mrs. Hall — 'All Creatures Great and Small'
1
Do Audrey & Siegfried Have a Romantic Future on ‘All Creatures Great and Small?
Joy Reid, Donald Trump, and Rachel Maddow
2
Trump Reacts to Joy Reid Firing, Rachel Maddow & More
SAG Award Winners 2025
3
SAG Awards 2025: Full List of Winners
Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon in 'All Creatures Great and Small' Season 5 Episode 2 - 'Holding the Baby'
4
‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Drops Big News About Season 6 – Fans React
Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson
5
CBS News Ratings Collapse After Norah O’Donnell Exit