History Set to Air 'Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 75 Years Later' Doc in August

Directed by award-winning documentarian James Erskine, the groundbreaking two-hour documentary Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 75 Years Later, will premiere on History on Sunday, August 2.

Marking the 75th anniversary of the first detonation of a nuclear weapon in wartime and the end of World War II, the documentary will utilize never-before-seen archival footage, long-suppressed color film from the immediate aftermath of the bomb and audio testimony from victims, to provide a highly personal understanding of the most devastating experiment in human history.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 75 Years Later aims to infuse humanity into one of the planet’s darkest moments, allowing the figures who designed, built and detonated the bomb, as well as those who were caught in its wake, to narrate their own journeys through an astonishing story of scientific endeavor, unprecedented ambition and unyielding horror.

Told entirely from the first-person perspective of leaders, physicists, soldiers and survivors, the documentary presents the moral, scientific and military conundrums of the atomic bomb as felt by those closest to it.

“A+E Networks International and HISTORY, are pleased to partner with Hulu Japan on this historic, poignant documentary,” said Steve MacDonald, President, Global Content Sales and International, A+E Networks. “The feature documentary was produced under the auspices of an immensely creative team, resulting in a globally relevant film we hope will serve as an important reminder, while informing a whole new generation.”

Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 75 Years Later, Premiere, Sunday, August 2, 9/8c, History