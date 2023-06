1

8 Couples We’ll Be Keeping an Eye on Next Season

2

Morfydd Clark & Ismael Cruz Córdova on Tackling Tolkien’s Elves on ‘The Rings of Power’

3

Kelsey Grammer Hypes Up His ‘Extraordinary’ New ‘Frasier’ Sidekick

4

‘Extraction 2’ Boss on Chris Hemsworth’s Jaw-Dropping Stunts

5

Lexi & Rae Explain Breakup After ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ Reunion