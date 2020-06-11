Wednesday TV Ratings: NBC's 'One Chicago' First Responders Can't Be Beat

The trio of NBC's One Chicago dramas featuring first responders — Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. — are still pulling in audiences even in reruns. During the Wednesday, June 10 primetime television broadcast, each show won its hour in total viewers.

All three also grabbed a 0.5 rating in a multi-tie with CBS' new game show Game On!, the Wonderful World of Disney airing of the 2014 hit film Big Hero 6, and Fox's Ultimate Tag in the 18-49 demo.

In three airings, Game On! has dropped slightly week to week but is overall performing well so far in the quiet beginning of summer when viewership tends to drop overall.

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, June 10, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):