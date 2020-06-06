abc-dont-host-adam-scott-screengrab
ABC
From TV Guide Magazine
How 'Countdown' Recruited Jensen Ackles to Go Full 'Die Hard'
Countdown boss Derek Haas talks creating the character around Ackles, and the cast teases the “Avengers”-like team of the crime thriller. Read the story now on TV Insider.
1
Erin & Ben Napier Pitch New Show Amid Shocking HGTV Cancellations
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Audience Groans as Flight Attendant Misses $61,000 Win
3
HGTV’s Keith Bynum & Egypt Sherrod Vow to ‘Let Go’ of ‘Anger’ After Show Cancellations
4
How Thanos Returned in ‘Squid Game’ Season 3
5
‘Squid Game’ Season 3: All the Major Players Who Died (And How)