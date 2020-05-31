Full Rundown of Hallmark Movies Now June 2020 Lineup

Hallmark Movies Now is adding eight additional Hallmark movies, as it offers subscribers a fresh slate of programming during its “Summer Dreams” event.

Highlights of debuts on Hallmark Movies Now throughout the month of June:

Tulips in Spring

Available to stream starting Monday, June 1, 2020

Stars: Fiona Gubelmann, Lucas Bryant

When a young interior designer learns her father has broken his leg, she rushes home to rural Washington because her help is desperately needed at the family tulip farm.

Hearts of Spring

Available to stream starting Monday, June 1, 2020

Stars: Lisa Whelchel, Michael Shanks

A successful mommy blogger decides to re-enter the world of dating and discovers the man she has been falling for is the same man she has been sparring with online.

Dater’s Handbook

Available to stream starting Monday, June 8, 2020

Stars: Meghan Markle, Kristoffer Polaha, Jonathan Scarfe

Cass is a successful businesswoman that appears unsuccessful in her personal life and decides to try The Dater’s Handbook at her sister’s encouragement and dates several guys to test the process.

Love’s Complicated

Available to stream starting Monday, June 8, 2020

Stars: Holly Marie Combs, Ben Bass

After she joins a conflict resolution group, an author is surprised to find herself falling for the man who gave her first novel a scathing review.

All Things Valentine

Available to stream starting Monday, June 15, 2020

Stars: Sarah Rafferty, Sam Page

A blogger who experiences terrible luck on Valentine's Day meets a handsome veterinarian. When she finds out that he's the one who's been leaving rude comments about her articles, she begins to question whether her luck has really changed.

Before You Say ‘I Do’

Available to stream starting Monday, June 15, 2020

Stars: David Sutcliffe, Jennifer Westfeldt

George is desperate to marry his girlfriend, but she is reluctant since her previous husband broke her heart. George wishes he could have met her before she married her neglectful ex. Suddenly, he finds himself flung back in time to a few days before the wedding. George has a chance to rewrite history and stop her making a terrible mistake.

Morning Show Mysteries: Countdown to Murder

Available to stream starting Monday, June 22, 2020

Stars: Holly Robinson Peete, Rick Fox, Al Roker

The murder of a supermarket owner puts TV chef Billie Blessings and Detective Ian Jackson on the trail of a possible serial killer, while they come to terms with their blossoming romance.

Date with Love

Available to stream starting Monday, June 22, 2020

Stars: Shenae Grimes-Beech, Andrew Walker, Bailee Madison, Andrea Brooks

A boy from a small town takes a big shot and asks his celebrity crush to prom on video. She says yes after the video goes viral, but things get a bit complicated when she realizes she might be falling for the boy's teacher.