Historic SpaceX Rocket Launch to International Space Station Postponed (VIDEO)
In the afternoon of Wednesday, May 27, two NASA astronauts, Douglas G. Hurley and Robert L. Behnken, were scheduled to travel in SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch was set for 4:33 p.m. ET, and they were monitoring the weather, which did turn out to be a problem as expected.
Once it became clear that the weather would not clear in time — with 16 minutes and 54 seconds left on the clock before the scheduled launch — launch director Mike Taylor called it off. (Watch the video below.)
The launch has now been postponed to 3:22 p.m. ET on Saturday, with 3 p.m. ET on Sunday the next possibility.
Elon Musk's SpaceX built the Falcon 9 rocket and its Crew Dragon spacecraft. This will be the first U.S. manned space mission since 2011 (when NASA's Space Shuttle program ended).