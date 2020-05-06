the-masked-singer
From TV Guide Magazine
How Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' Is a 'Golden Girls' for Our Times
Settle in for some older and bolder laughs with the BFFs of a certain age in the new comedy starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham. Read the story now on TV Insider.
How HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Made Daughter’s ‘Dream Come True’
‘Will Trent’: Erika Christensen Talks That Disco Dance, ‘I Love You,’ and Season 4
Alana De La Garza Talks Isobel’s Marriage to Phillip & New Nemesis on ‘FBI’
‘The Bold & The Beautiful’ Receives Exciting Renewal News
‘The Testaments’ Creator Teases Different Gilead in ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Spinoff