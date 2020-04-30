More Details Revealed About the Season-Ending 'Grey's Anatomy'-'Station 19' Crossover

It turns out Pac-North still exists?

It's okay if you forgot about that hospital; other than a couple mentions and jokes here and there, so did Grey's Anatomy after Catherine (Debbie Allen) bought it, Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) returned to Grey Sloan, Maggie's (Kelly McCreary) new job there was all but forgotten, and Alex (Justin Chambers) exited the show. But it's back in the Station 19 Season 3 finale.

See Also Our Season 17 Wish List for 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 16 came to an early end, but the good news is that we still have another season of the long-running ABC drama to look forward to.

That's the second of the two episodes of the spinoff that Grey's fans need to watch; not only will there be characters crossing over, but the plot will offer a tease of what the original Season 16 finale would have been. (Production shut down early, with four episodes still remaining.) In "Louder Than a Bomb," "the members of the crew work to evacuate a doctor from Pac-North hospital and find themselves in a life-threatening situation, and Sullivan undergoes surgery for his chronic leg pain."

We've already gotten a bit of a crossover with Sullivan's leg pain, including Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) talking to him. She's back in the finale of Station 19 on May 14, and she's not the only one. Photos (above) reveal that Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Levi (Jake Borelli) appear, and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Teddy (Kim Raver), and Carina (Stefania Spampinato) are listed in the guest cast as well.

It's likely that at the very least, the Pac-North situation would have continued on into the original Grey's finale. It may be worth noting that Wilson and Borelli aren't listed in the Station 19 guest cast; could it be that their scene would have kicked off the Grey's hour?

Station 19, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC