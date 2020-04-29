Jennifer Garner, (ALIAS fashion shoot), 2002, © Touchstone TV Productions / Courtesy: Everett Collec

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

Alias fashion shoot with Jennifer Garner

Touchstone TV Productions / Courtesy: Everett Collection




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall and Tory Kittles as Detective Marcus Dante — 'The Equalizer' Series Finale
1
‘The Equalizer’ Boss Explains Series Ending & What Would’ve Happened Next
'American Idol' 2025 top 10 with Jelly Roll
2
Who Made the Top 8 on ‘American Idol’?
Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker, Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance, and Rebecca De Mornay as Carla Marino — 'NCIS' Season 22 Finale
3
Finales (‘NCIS,’ ‘Neighborhood’ ‘All American’), Connie Britton and ‘The Motherhood,’ Wild about a New Season of ‘Harry’
Melissa Peterman
4
Jean Smart on ‘Happy’s Place’? Melissa Peterman Talks Season 2 Hopes
Scott Pelley and Donald Trump
5
’60 Minutes’ Airs Scathing Attack on Trump Despite Bosses’ Warnings