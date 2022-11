1

‘Yellowstone’ Returns, Stallone Is the ‘Tulsa King,’ ‘Vampire’ Finale, ‘Rogue Heroes’ on Epix

2

‘The Crown’: The True Story Behind Mohamed Al Fayed & Sydney Johnson

3

10 Hit Shows You Probably Didn’t Realize Were Spinoffs

4

Best Lines of the Week: ‘I Egg Washed a Priest Once’

5

Netflix Drops Trailer for ‘I Hate Christmas,’ Its First Italian Xmas Series