Where to Watch the 2020 NFL Draft on TV and Streaming

There's no competition on the field, but for sports-starved fans who've been without games to watch during the COVID-19 crisis, the 2020 NFL Draft is at least something.

The NFL canceled this year's NFL Draft events in Las Vegas, but teams will still select players April 23-25 and the process will be done remotely with team executives at home.

ESPN and NFL Network team up to televise the draft with studio hosts to be primarily based at ESPN's Bristol, Conn., studios, with other experts contributing remotely from around the country. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will introduce the picks from his home.

The 2020 NFL Draft will also have a "Draft-A-Thon," a three-day virtual fundraiser benefitting six charities that are battling the spread of COVID-19 and delivering relief to millions in need.

The Cincinnati Bengals have the No. 1 overall pick and they’re expected to take Joe Burrow, LSU’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback (pictured above). Beyond that is anyone's guess.

2020 NFL Draft TV Schedule

Also streaming live on the NFL App, NFL.com, the ESPN App and ESPN.com.

Thursday, April 23

Round 1: (8/7c) ABC, ESPN & NFL Network

Friday, April 24

Rounds 2-3: (7/6c) ABC, ESPN & NFL Network

Saturday, April 25

Rounds 4-7: (noon/11c) ABC, ESPN & NFL Network