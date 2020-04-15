Chicago P.D. – Season 7
From TV Guide Magazine
How 'Countdown' Recruited Jensen Ackles to Go Full 'Die Hard'
Countdown boss Derek Haas talks creating the character around Ackles, and the cast teases the “Avengers”-like team of the crime thriller. Read the story now on TV Insider.
1
Savannah Chrisley Makes Blunt Confession About Donald Trump Pardoning Her Parents
2
Will ‘Countdown’ Return for Season 2?
3
Dick Van Dyke Cancels Appearance Due to Illness Amid ‘Good and Bad Days’
4
Egypt Sherrod’s Husband Mike Jackson Is Her Biggest ‘Hype Man’ After HGTV Show Cancellation
5
Why Sydney & Richie’s Friendship Is the Best Part of ‘The Bear’