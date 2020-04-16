Chicago Fire – Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo

Jim Halterman
Comments

Chicago Fire

Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison attend Bingham's Bourbon NFR After Party at Inspire at the Wynn on December 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
1
‘Yellowstone’ Wedding! Stars Ryan Bingham & Hassie Harrison Are Married
Pat Sajak with Wheel contestant
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Slam Show’s ‘Unfair’ Decision to Give Contestants a Second Chance
Elizabeth MacRae
3
Elizabeth MacRae, ‘General Hospital’ & ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actress, Dies at 88
Blue Bloods cast family dinner scene
4
‘Blue Bloods’ Stars Donnie Wahlberg & Tom Selleck Share Secrets of Family Dinner Scenes
Steve Meinke and Kam Williams during the elimination round in The Challenge: All Stars, episode 7, season 4
5
‘The Challenge: All Stars’: Kam Williams Was ’95 Percent’ Sure Laurel Stucky Would Back Out of That Elimination