1

Jim Gaffigan Is ‘SNL’s Tim Walz in Season 50’s Star-Studded Opener

2

‘Days of Our Lives’ Veteran Drake Hogestyn Dies at 70

3

Before They Were Blue: See ‘Blue Bloods’ Cast’s Past Roles

4

In HBO’s ‘Industry,’ Sex Is More Important Than Finance

5

What Happened in ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 3? Refresh Your Memory Before Show Returns