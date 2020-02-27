Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Season 7

Emily Hannemann
Comments

Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Season 7 - Andy Samberg and Vanessa Bayer

John P. Fleenor/NBC

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

What to Expect From 'The Hunting Party's Love Triangle and Mystery

Manifest alum Melissa Roxburgh and the showrunner of NBC’s Hunting Party tease TV Guide Magazine about what’s ahead for the “government conspiracy that just keeps unfolding” — plus, the series’ “good” love triangle. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jenny and Dave Marrs in Fixer to Fabulous
1
Dave & Jenny Marrs, Hosts of HGTV’s ‘Fixer to Fabulous,’ Settle Lawsuit
Jane Elliot — 'General Hospital'
2
Daytime Performer of the Week: ‘General Hospital’s Jane Elliot
Bill Maher, Donald Trump
3
Bill Maher to Donald Trump: ‘Do Your Dance and Get Out of Here’
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Timothée Chalamet, and Adam Sandler on the January 25, 2025, episode of 'Saturday Night Live'
4
‘SNL’ Highlights: Lin-Manuel & Sandler Cameo, Chalamet Performs Dylan Songs
'The Studio' with Seth Rogen
5
Apple TV+ is Broken — Here’s How to Fix It