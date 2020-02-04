Survivor: All-Stars Finale/Reunion Show

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

Survivor Boston Rob Amber

Scott Gries/Getty Images

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

Chris Hemsworth Says 'Limitless' Forced Him to 'Confront' Himself

‘I don’t mind going outside my comfort zone, but this was another level,’ says Hemsworth of the high-stakes series, which sees him in pursuit of methods for a longer life. Read the story now on TV Insider.




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Bill Maher; Vladimir Put and Donald Trump
1
Bill Maher Slams ‘Zombie Lie’ Involving Donald Trump & Vladimir Putin
Tristan Rogers 'General Hospital'
2
Soap Opera Stars Pen Tributes to Tristan Rogers After ‘General Hospital’ Icon’s Death
Jake Tapper
3
Jake Tapper Caught in Awkward Hot-Mic Moment on CNN (VIDEO)
Georgia Flood as Humility, Shazad Latif as Nemo in 'Nautilus' Season 1 Episode 9
4
‘Nautilus’ Finale, Charles Bronson Movie Marathon, ‘Institute’ Intrigue, Profiling ‘Severance’s Adam Scott
Noah Wyle in 'ER' and 'The Pitt'
5
Noah Wyle Compares Emmy Nominations for ‘The Pitt’ & ‘ER’