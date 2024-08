1

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Go Wild as James Holzhauer Hangs Out With Andrew He

2

DNC Ratings: How Many People Watched Joe Biden’s Send-Off Speech?

3

‘Claim to Fame’ Isn’t New This Week: Here’s Why

4

All the New Stars Coming to Dick Wolf Shows This Fall

5

Richard Schiff on ‘The Good Doctor’ Farewell, ‘West Wing’ & North Fork TV Festival