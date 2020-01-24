'Bachelorette' Alum Ali Fedotowsky Opens Up About Skin Cancer Diagnosis (PHOTO)
Bachelorette alum Ali Fedotowsky says she was recently diagnosed with skin cancer.
The 35-year-old television personality shared the news in an Instagram post Thursday after being diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer.
Fedotowsky shared photos showing the mark from her biopsy and a scar on her abdomen where she previously had cells removed. She encouraged people to get their skin checked on a regular basis.
"A couple weeks ago I found out I have skin cancer. When my dermatologist used the c-word, I just about fainted in his office. Thankfully, the type of skin cancer I have is rarely fatal and really never fatal when you catch it early. It's called Basal cell carcinoma," Fedotowsky wrote.
"Basal cell carcinoma is super common. The most common skin cancer. You probably know someone who has it. So it's no big deal. But what IS a big deal is not treating it and treating it early. That is why going to a dermatologist and getting your skin checked every year is SO important," she said.
Fedotowsky expressed her gratitude that her cancer was caught early.
"I'm lucky it wasn't melanoma. And I'm lucky that I caught it early," she said. "Moving forward I plan on making it a priority of mine to use the best natural products on my skin and be rigorous about applying sunscreen and reminding all of you to do the same! I love you guys! Take care of yourselves!"
Singer Kim Caldwell, Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis and actress Ali Landry were among those to voice their support for Fedotowsky in the comments.
"Oh mama! Thanks for the warning and reminder!! Thinking about u," Caldwell wrote.
"Thank you for the reminder. Just booked my appointment," Landry said.
Fedotowsky appeared in The Bachelor Season 14 before starring in The Bachelorette Season 6. She married Kevin Manno in March 2017 and has two children, daughter Molly and son Riley, with the TV and radio host.
Fedotowsky told Us Weekly in 2018 there's "no chance in hell" of her having more children.
"We're talking about vasectomies. Like, we are done," she said. "I've had children, I've been through pregnancy, labor. He can do something this time."
By Annie Martin
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.