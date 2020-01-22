'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Trailer Offers Peek at How It Will End on Disney+ (VIDEO)

The Jedi's days are numbered in the new trailer for the upcoming seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

The clip, released on Wednesday, features the Jedi worried that there is a plot to destroy them as the Clone Wars conflict begins to end.

Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), the former Padawan of Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), has left the Jedi Order and questions why they joined the war in the first place.

Ahsoka encounters the evil Darth Maul (Sam Witwer) with the trailer hinting at a epic lightsaber duel that will take place. Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) and Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker) also make appearances.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 will arrive on Disney+ on Feb. 21. The final season will be composed of 12 episodes.

The animated series leads into Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith. The show ran for five seasons on Carton Network before Season 6 was released on Netflix.

Disney also released a new poster for the final season featuring Ahsoka, Darth Maul, Anakin and Obi-Wan.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.