Reese Witherspoon to Narrate Quibi Nature Docuseries 'Fierce Queens'

Reese Witherspoon will host an upcoming nature series for Quibi.

The 43-year-old actress and producer will present and narrate Fierce Queens, a BBC-produced docu-series about female animals.

Fierce Queens explores the world of "phenomenal female animals: the rebel matriarchs, powerful leaders and dangerous lovers of the natural world," according to an official synopsis. The show will put a spotlight on hyenas, fireflies, meerkats, humpback whales and other creatures.

18 Original Series Coming to Quibi (PHOTOS) Plus, see which big stars are attached to the projects so far.

Quibi said the series will bring audiences "the most dramatic natural history stories from a fresh female perspective."

Quibi is a new, short-form streaming service set to launch April 6. Other series in the works include a Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot, a Singled Out reboot featuring Keke Palmer, and the animated series The Andy Cohen Diaries featuring Andy Cohen.

Witherspoon recently starred on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show and the HBO series Big Little Lies. She will star in the new Netflix sci-fi film Pyros, based on the Thomas Pierce short story Tardy Man.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.