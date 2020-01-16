Sandi Toksvig Leaving 'The Great British Bake Off' After 3 Seasons

Sandi Toksvig is leaving baking competition series The Great British Bake Off.

The 61-year-old television personality said in a statement Thursday that she will depart the Channel 4 series to focus on other projects. Toksvig has co-hosted the show since 2017.

"When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family. Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work," Toksvig said. "As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all consuming show.

Toksvig praised her co-host Noel Fielding and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

"Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television," she said.

Toksvig said she isn't worried about the show's future, referencing the previous departures of hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

"Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel. The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves," she said. "I wish everyone well."

Channel 4 confirmed the news in a tweet on the Great British Bake Off official account. The network said The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off will mark Toksvig's final season as co-host.

"All pud things come to an end. The upcoming series of The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off will mark the end of Sandi's magnificent stint as a presenter on the show. We would like to thank her for all the wonderful memories and wish her the very best for the future. #GBBO," the post reads.

Channel 4 said in a press release that Toksvig will host its upcoming series The Write Offs, which examines the issue of adult literacy. The network said it is searching for Toksvig's replacement.

"Sandi is a huge part of why Bake Off's move to Channel 4 has been such a success and we are immensely grateful for her contribution to the show," Channel 4 director of programs Ian Katz said.

The Great British Bake Off aired on BBC Two and BBC One before moving to Channel 4 in 2017. The show airs in the U.S. as The Great British Baking Show on Netflix.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.