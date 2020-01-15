Amazon's 'Citadel' Casts Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Richard Madden

Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden have landed lead roles in the new Amazon Prime drama, Citadel.

Joe and Anthony Russo of Captain America and Avengers fame are executive producing the U.S. flagship show in the international, interconnected, multi-series universe of Citadel.

"The Russo Brothers are coming back to TV and we're trying to remain calm. Get ready for Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra," the Amazon Prime Twitter feed said Tuesday.

In addition to their superhero blockbusters, the Russo Brothers are known for their work on the TV shows Arrested Development, Community, and Deadly Class.

Citadel spin-offs are also in the works in Mexico, Italy, and India. They will feature local casts and languages.

A press release announcing the casting and producers for the U.S. part of the franchise did not say what the show is about or when it will take place.

Deadline.com described it as a "thriller" and "action-packed spy series."

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.