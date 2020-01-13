Dave Bautista Joins Jason Momoa in 'See' Season 2 on Apple TV+

Dave Bautista has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series See.

Deadline reported Monday that Bautista, 50, will star in Season 2 of the sci-fi drama.

Bautista joins returning stars Jason Momoa, Alfre Woodard, Hera Milmar, Sylvia Hoeks and Christian Carmago. The series is created by Steven Knight, with Jonathan Tropper to serve as showrunner in Season 2.

See takes place in a distant future where humans have lost the sense of sight. Momoa stars as Baba Voss, a blind warrior and chieftain who fathers twins Kofun (Archie Madekwe) and Haniwa (Nesta Cooper), who have the ability to see.

Bautista confirmed his casting by re-tweeting the news Monday. He also shared a side-by-side photo on Instagram Stories of himself as his Marvel character, Drax, and Momoa as his DC Comics character, Aquaman.

"SEE what I'm sayin? @seeofficial" he wrote, adding a shaka sign emoji.

See was renewed in November following its premiere.

Bautista plays Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers movies. He will star in the upcoming films My Spy and Dune.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.