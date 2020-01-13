HBO Announces 'Westworld' Season 3 Premiere Date (VIDEO)

HBO has announced that Season 3 of Westworld will premiere on March 15 at 9 p.m. EDT.

The network made the announcement on Sunday with a Westworld Season 3 teaser trailer.

The clip recounts a number of political and ecological disasters that plague the earth in the new future.

Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores), Thandie Newton (Maeve), Ed Harris (Man in Black), Jeffrey Wright (Bernard), Tessa Thompson (Charlotte), Luke Hemsworth (Stubbs), Simon Quarterman (Lee Sizemore), and Rodrigo Santoro (Hector) are returning, alongside newcomers Aaron Paul, Scott Mescudi, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Marshawn Lynch, Tommy Flanagan, Michael Ealy, and John Gallagher Jr.

HBO released the first trailer for Westworld Season 3 in May which featured Paul's character living inside a futuristic city and taking part in some criminal activity before he runs into Wood's Dolores.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.