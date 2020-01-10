A Hero Rises Against Giants in Netflix's 'Ragnarok' (VIDEO)

Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new Norwegian series Ragnarok.

The streaming service shared a first official trailer Friday featuring David Stakston as Magne, a young man with seemingly otherworldly powers.

The preview shows Magne and his brother, Laurits (Jonas Strand Gravli), start school in the fictitious city of Edda after moving to the small town.

"It feels like everything has changed since I came to Edda," Magne (Stakston) says. "Have I become invulnerable?"

Magne's teacher explains how Edda was the site of the Ragnarok, of "final clash between Gods and giants." Magne's classmate Fjor (Herman Tømmeraas) and his family appear to be those giants, and prepare to go to war again.

"Those giants are still here. They are destroying the world. No one has taken the fight against them. Yet," a woman tells Magne.

Netflix previously released a teaser trailer in December that declares, "The hero's journey has begun."

Ragnarok is created by Adam Price. The show is described as a coming-of-age drama that gives a new angle on Norse mythology. The series will consist of six episodes and premiere Jan. 31.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.