WATCH: 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Part 3 Gets Spooky Music Video Trailer

Netflix is giving a glimpse of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3.

The streaming service released a music video Thursday featuring Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle and Gavin Leatherwood as Nick Scratch.

The video, titled "Straight to Hell," shows Shipka singing and dancing while in costume as Sabrina. Lynch is seen in a Baxter High crop top, while Leatherwood is shown shirtless and wrapped in chains.

The video also features footage from Part 3, which premieres Jan. 24. Nick (Leatherwood) is shown chained up, while Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) and Prudence (Tati Gabrielle) are seen performing a ritual.

Netflix shared a poster for the season Wednesday that shows Sabrina (Shipka) wearing a black dress and holding cheerleader pompoms.

"Cheerleader by day..." the poster reads.

📣gimme an H! gimme an E! gimme an L! gimme another L!📣 what's that spell? 😈 pic.twitter.com/GMqCtbGpm9 — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) January 8, 2020



Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is based on the Archie comic book series of the same name. The series co-stars Lucy Davis, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle and Miranda Otto, and will feature Sam Corlett, Skye Marshall and Jonathan Whitesell in Part 3.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.