1

Will Julie Chrisley Walk Free From Prison? Why Daughter Savannah Has Doubts

2

‘AGT’: School Janitor Richard Goodall Wows With Michael Bolton Song

3

‘General Hospital’ Shocker! Jacqueline Grace Lopez Exits as Blaze

4

‘Fire Country’ Boss on Jared Padalecki’s Arc: ‘Camden Is More Bode Than Anyone Else’

5

Yolanda ‘Londie’ Favors From ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Dies at 34