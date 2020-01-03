Amazon Reveals Premiere Date & Trailer for Al Pacino's 'Hunters' (VIDEO)

Amazon is giving a glimpse of its new series Hunters.

The company shared a first full-length trailer Friday featuring Al Pacino as Meyer Offerman, a Holocaust survivor and the leader of a group of Nazi hunters living in New York City in the 1970s.

The preview shows Meyer (Pacino) introduce Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman) to the group and its mission after Jonah's grandmother is murdered.

"There is evil living here. Bad neighbors," Meyer tells Jonah. "So your grandmother and I created the Hunters."

12 Shows Making Us Excited for 2020 (VIDEO) Get ready for a landmark year for TV: Shonda Rhimes' Netflix deal, Cate Blanchett and Al Pacino's shows, and Patrick Stewart returns.

Tiffany Boone co-stars as Roxy Jones, the group's lock-picker, Kate Mulvany as Sister Harriet, a spy, Louis Ozawa Changchien as Joe Torrance, a soldier, Josh Radnor as Lonny Flash, a "master of disguise," and Carol Kane and Saul Rubinek as Mindy and Murray Markowitz, two weapons experts.

"We will bring God's justice," Meyer tells Jonah. "What do you say?"

Jerrika Hinton plays Millie Morris, an FBI agent who tries to dissuade Jonah from a violent path.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

"There is a right way, and a wrong way, to get justice," she tells Jonah.

Hunters is created by David Weil and executive produced by Get Out and Us director Jordan Peele. The series premieres Feb. 21.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.