Jared Padalecki Will 'Give 100%' to 'Supernatural's Final Season for Fans

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki says he will give 100 percent in the show's final season.

The 37-year-old actor promised to do his best in Season 15 while sharing a list of his New Year's resolutions for 2020 in a series of tweets Thursday.

Padalecki's list includes reading more books, raising awareness and funds for charity, taking more pictures, and playing guitar more often. He poked fun at his Supernatural co-star Misha Collins in the sixth resolution on his list.

"Make amends with 'Me Shuh' (double check spelling of her name first)," Padalecki wrote.

As his final resolution, Padalecki vowed to give 100 percent to Supernatural.

6/4:

And, finally,

20) Give 100% of everything I have to the final 3 months of filming Supernatural. My fellow cast deserves it.

My crew deserves it.

The #spnfamily deserves it.

Sam Winchester deserves it. #akf — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) January 3, 2020

The 15th and final season of Supernatural premiered on The CW in October. Padalecki and the cast had announced in March that Season 15 will be the show's last.

"I'm so grateful for the family that's been built because of the show. Excuse me while i go cry," Padalecki said at the time.

Supernatural is created by Eric Kripke and co-stars Collins as Castiel, Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester, and Alexander Calvert as Belphagor. Padalecki reflected on the show's run in an interview with E! News in May.

"It occurred to me I don't think I ever could say goodbye to Sam Winchester, you know? He's been a part of my life for 14 years, about to be 15 years," the actor said. "I learned a lot from Sam ... I'll carry that character with me."

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.