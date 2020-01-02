First Look at Octavia Spencer as Madam C.J. Walker in 'Self Made' (PHOTOS)

Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new miniseries Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.

The streaming service shared first look photos Thursday on Twitter of Octavia Spencer as Madam C.J. Walker, a black hair care pioneer and America's first black, self-made female millionaire.

Self Made is a four-part limited series that premieres March 20. The series co-stars Blair Underwood, Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, and Bill Bellamy.

"Y'all I'm so excited for this incredible story!!" Netflix tweeted.

Roush Review: 'Truth' Could Be Told Better in 'Truth Be Told' A strong cast — Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul, Lizzy Caplan — can't enliven the story of a podcaster investigating a possible miscarriage of justice.

Walker, born Sarah Breedlove, was born in Louisiana in 1867. Her parents and older siblings were former slaves, and Walker was the first child in her family born into freedom following the Emancipation Proclamation.

Walker made her fortune by developing a line of cosmetics and hair care products for black women. She produced the products via her Madam C.J. Walker Manufacturing Company.

Y'all I'm so excited for this incredible story!! Here's a first look at "Self Made: Inspired by The Life of Madam C.J. Walker" starring @octaviaspencer, @BlairUnderwood, @TiffanyHaddish, @carmenejogo, and so many more! The 4-part series limited series debuts 3/20 on @netflix! pic.twitter.com/xOhm4MFeYU — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) January 2, 2020

Self Made is based on the book On Her Own Ground by A'Lelia Bundles, who is Walker's great-great-granddaughter and will serve as a consultant on the series. Janine Sherman Barrois and Elle Johnson are showrunners.

Spencer is known for such films as The Help, Fruitvale Station, and Hidden Figures. She presently stars as Poppy Parnell on the Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told, based on the Kathleen Barber novel Are You Sleeping.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.