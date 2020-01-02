Peter Weber Says His 'Bachelor' Season 24 Will Have a 'Unique Ending'

New Bachelor Peter Weber says Season 24 of the dating series will have a unique ending.

"It's definitely a unique ending just like every story has, but all in all, in one word, it was raw and I'm proud of that," Weber, 28, said in an interview with USA Today.

Get to Know Peter Weber's 'Bachelor' 2020 Contestants (PHOTOS) ABC has finally released bios (and new photos!) for the women in the running for Pilot Peter's heart in Season 24.

Weber, also known as Pilot Pete, was announced as the next Bachelor in September after he previously appeared on Season 15 of The Bachelorette featuring Hannah Brown where he came in third place.

The new season is set to feature Brown surprising Weber and stating that there is still something between them.

"That relationship was really special for the both of us," Weber said. "When I see her that first night I kind of realize that maybe not everything's done yet."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bachelor host Chris Harrison said that Season 24 will have a wild ending while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter.

"It's a wild, turbulent ending. You won't predict how this comes to a conclusion. It's none of those endings where you go, 'Oh this is the one. And this is this great, crazy long love story and she's always been the one since the beginning. And it's so simple and beautiful,'" Harrison said.

"It's a wild ride. It is a turbulent, wild, emotional, gut-wrenching ride right up until the very end," he continued.

The Bachelor returns to ABC on Monday. A preview of the Season 24 premiere features Weber taking several contestants through flight school.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.