Disney+ 2020: First 'Lizzie McGuire' Footage & 'WandaVision' Release Date (VIDEO)
Disney+ released a trailer Wednesday teasing what fresh content subscribers can expect to stream on the service in 2020.
"Is this not what 2020 vision means? From #ToyStory 4 and Aladdin to #LizzieMcGuire and WandaVision, here's a look into our future at the blockbusters and Originals coming to #DisneyPlus this year," the company said as it introduced the preview.
Among the shows and films featured in the minute-long video were The Lion King, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Mandalorian, Muppets Now, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Diary of a Future President, Lamp Life, Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Stargirl, Penguins, Dolphin Reef, Elephant, Secret Society of Second Born Royals, and Rogue Trip.
Disney+ launched Nov. 12.
Is this not what 2020 vision means? From #ToyStory 4 and Aladdin to #LizzieMcGuire and WandaVision, here’s a look into our future at the blockbusters and Originals coming to #DisneyPlus this year. pic.twitter.com/QHGMHat89n
— Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 1, 2020
