YouTube Unveils 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' Teaser Featuring New Music (VIDEO)

Justin Bieber gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his new album in the first trailer for upcoming YouTube series Seasons.

The clip, released Tuesday, begins with the pop star discussing his struggles during the past four years.

Bieber, after taking a break and marrying Hailey Baldwin, is ready to step back into the limelight.

Bieber is then featured working in the studio and discussing his plans for the new album. The trailer also includes a sneak peek at his new single titled "Yummy," which will be released on Friday.

"This album is different because of where I'm at in my life," Bieber says.

Justin Bieber: Seasons, is set to arrive on YouTube on Jan. 27. Users can get access to new episodes and watch the series ad-free by subscribing to YouTube Premium. Additionally, two new episodes will be released each week with ads for free.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.