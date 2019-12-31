Carrie Underwood Gives Up Hosting Duties for CMA Awards After 12 Years

Carrie Underwood announced on Instagram that she is stepping down as host of the Country Music Association Awards after appearing in the role for 12 consecutive years.

Underwood made the announcement on Monday while reflecting on her history with the CMA Awards including how Braid Paisley was her co-host for 11 consecutive years and how she was joined by Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire as co-hosts in November.

"I'm so incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years. It's hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I've decided that it's time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do," Underwood said alongside photos of herself with Paisley, Parton and McEntire.

"I've got so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond, and I can't wait to see what the future has in store for all of us," she continued.

Underwood first started hosting the CMA Awards alongside Paisley in 2008.

The 36-year-old opened the most recent CMA Awards ceremony by singing a medley of country hits with McEntire, Parton and other female artists.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.