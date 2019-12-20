'The Crown's Olivia Colman to Play Real-Life Killer in HBO's 'Landscapers'

The Crown star Olivia Colman has been tapped in star in an upcoming HBO crime drama titled Landscapers.

The series, which will be directed by Alexander Payne (The Descendants), is inspired by true events.

Colman is set to portray convicted killer Susan Edwards who killed her parents and buried them in the back garden of her U.K. home alongside her husband Christopher Edwards.

Casting for Christopher Edwards will be announced at a later date. The four-part series is based on interviews with the real-life Edwards family who maintained their innocence.

Colman's production company South of the River Pictures that she heads with her husband Ed Sinclair, is co-producing the project along with Chernobyl producer Sister and Sky. Sinclair is also penning the screenplay.

Colman won the Oscar for Best Actress in February for her role in The Favourite. She currently stars as Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix's The Crown.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.