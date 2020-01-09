c2e708eecc72425c5a08320be80cc784ae4ee52c48e8c41d86afe53b05c1ad8cd96f9e5a2c6154db87c7434d09bb6da2
From TV Guide Magazine
What to Expect From 'The Hunting Party's Love Triangle and Mystery
Manifest alum Melissa Roxburgh and the showrunner of NBC’s Hunting Party tease TV Guide Magazine about what’s ahead for the “government conspiracy that just keeps unfolding” — plus, the series’ “good” love triangle. Read the story now on TV Insider.
