Did the Right Person Win 'Survivor: Island of the Idols'? (POLL)

Tommy Sheehan was crowned the winner of Survivor Season 39 titled Island of the Idols and took home the $1 million cash prize.

Sheehan, a 26-year-old elementary school teacher, received the most votes over Dean Kowalski and Noura Salman on Wednesday, earning eight votes followed by Kowalski with two.

Lauren Beck was eliminated in fourth place followed by Janet Carbin in fifth place.

Survivor: Island of the Idols featured former champions 'Boston Rob' Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine returning as mentors who could answer questions and offer assistance on strategy and shelter building.

The finale also featured host Jeff Probst apologizing to contestant Kellee Kim who said fellow contestant Dan Spilo had inappropriately touched her and complained about his behavior multiple times.

Spilo became the first contestant to be removed from the game in Survivor's history following allegations of inappropriately touching a producer.

"You were right to speak up. You were right to step forward, despite a lot of risk, and to speak your truth, and I want to acknowledge and apologize for your pain. You didn't ask for it, and you didn't deserve it," Probst said.

"In the months that have passed, we've learned so much about what we could have and should have done instead," Probst continued. "And if this happened today, we would handle it much differently."

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.