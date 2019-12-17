Sneak Peek: Where Does an Awkward First Kiss Land on the 'The Misery Index'? (VIDEO)

TBS' game show The Misery Index, which knows how to make both viewers and contestants squirm, is wrapping its first-season run on Tuesday, December 17.

Titled "They Made Me Do It!" the episode is sure to have audiences in stitches over host and The Good Place star Jameela Jamil's strong reactions to the contestants and where they think an awkward first kiss falls on the scale known as the Misery Index.

In an exclusive clip for TV Insider, viewers are getting an early peek at what's to come in this round of the game where contestant Syed is turning to Impractical Jokers' James "Murr" Murray and Brian "Q" Quinn who are on his team.

The episode's logline says viewers will "learn which books you never want to hear at bedtime, and the most miserable way to get 'stuck' cheating. A flasher and a scorned fiance compete to see who gets to the final round and a chance at the $30,000 grand prize."

In the clip, the guys are presented a viral clip, which you may have seen before, from an old TLC show that shows a man and woman kissing. The catch? It's his first time kissing a woman! This leads to a very interesting exchange between Syed and his advisors from Impractical Jokers, which also included some chiming in from Sal Vulcano and Joe Gatto who are assisting Syed's competitor, Alli Jo.

So where does such a situation as an awkward first kiss rank on the titular Misery Index? Check out the clip at the top of the page to find out and don't miss the rest of the laughs in tonight's season finale. And don't worry, the show will be back for another season soon as it received a renewal couple months later.

The Misery Index, Season 1 finale, Tuesday, December 17, 10/9c, TBS