A Family Christmas Gift Final Image Assets

Rick and Christina Gables
Comments

A Family Christmas Gift - Patti LaBelle

Patti LaBelle, Holly Robinson Peete / ©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Allister Foster

Patti LaBelle




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Savannah Guthrie on the April 23, 2026, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
1
Savannah Guthrie Shares 1st Social Media Posts Unrelated to Nancy Guthrie Case
Darrell Sheets
2
‘Storage Wars’ Darrell Sheets Posed for Photo With Fans Just Hours Before Suicide
WWE star Sable
3
WWE Star Sable Is Unrecognizable in Rare Photo 22 Years After Retiring
Jessica Tarlov and Greg Gutfeld
4
Fox News: Jessica Tarlov Gets Cut Off by Greg Gutfeld as Tempers Flare on ‘The Five’
Melissa Roxburgh as Rebecca
5
‘The Hunting Party’ Bosses Reveal Someone Will Die in Season 2 Finale