1

Hayley Erin on Returning to ‘The Young and the Restless’ in New Role

2

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Premieres With a Shocking Elimination – Fans React

3

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Blast ‘Worst Clue Ever’ as Contestant Misses Out on $40,000

4

‘What Not To Wear’ Stars Stacy London & Clinton Kelly End Their 10-Year Feud

5

‘Jeopardy’ Fans React to Contestant’s Chaotic Strategy in Second Chance Tournament