Johnny Galecki to Develop 'Vacation' Spinoff Series 'The Griswolds' for HBO Max

A television series titled The Griswolds, based on the Vacation films, is in the works for upcoming streaming service HBO Max.

Johnny Galecki of Big Bang Theory fame is executive producing the project along with Holly Brown and Tim Hobert (Spin City, Scrubs), who is also writing the script.

Cory Wood is producing, along with Alcide Bava in association with Warner Bros. TV.

The Vacation series of films, a National Lampoon franchise, starred Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo as Clark and Ellen Griswold. The movies followed the Griswolds' comedic mishaps while on vacation and during the holidays.

Randy Quaid was also a featured part of the films as Cousin Eddie. A Vacation film with Ed Helms and Christina Applegate in the lead roles was released in 2015. Chase and D'Angelo also starred.

The Griswolds would follow the daily lives of the titular family in the suburbs of modern-day Chicago.

HBO Max is set to launch in spring 2020. The streaming service is also developing a Game of Thrones prequel series titled House of the Dragon and a Green Lantern series based on the DC Comics superhero of the same name.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.